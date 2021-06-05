gle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});



Neil Lane’s jewels are exhibited at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, the Richard H. Driehaus Museum and the Kalamazoo Institute of the Arts. But above all they are on the fingers of celebrities ♦

Neil Lane, jeweler who is loved from people that are loved. That is, of celebrity like Miley Cyrus, who was photographed with a ring on the finger of the American designer. There are, then, Reese Witherspoon, Renee Zellweger, Jessica Simpson, Jennifer Hudson, Barbra Streisand, Ellen DeGeneres, Madonna and Angelina Jolie. But, after all, it isn’t important if the finger of one of these stars of the show there is a Neil Lane ring? But if you are planning an engagement or a wedding, it might interest you to know that the American jeweler is a specialist in rings for special occasions. In fact, we propose a selection of its vast range in terms of rings.



A few words about its history: Neil Lane was born in New York, in Brooklyn to be precise. After college, he moved to Paris, where he learned the art of jewelry and started a famous collection of vintage pieces. He moved to Los Angeles and here he conquered Hollywood. Often the engagement rings and wedding of actors and actresses are purchased by him.