RF Jewels in 11 letters

Rf Jewels is one of the Italian brands that has decided to participate in the Luxury tradeshow in Las Vegas organized by Jck. The brand was born in Italy, in the heart of Rome on the initiative of Andrea Frattarelli, with a long experience in brands such as Verdi and Riviere, and offers jewels in a style that can be defined as classic-modern. At the same time, the brand is keen to underline its roots with the Eternal City. Jewels in gold, with diamonds or other stones are interpreted in an innovative way, but without deviating too much from the canons of traditional jewellery.

For example, with bracelets and necklaces with letters of the alphabet of Iconic Motion collection. The jewels can be customized using up to 11 different letters as well as different symbols, such as stars or hearts. Alma collection, on the other hand, focuses on the soft geometry of gold, with rings created around the idea of open, double or non-symmetrical volume circles. Pear-cut diamonds are used alongside white, yellow or pink gold.