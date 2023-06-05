Genesis is reborn with Gismondi 1754

Can a genesis be reborn? It can, if it is the jewelry collection signed by Gismondi 1754. Launched in 2020, the collection is renewed on the occasion of the Couture Show in Las Vegas, in which the Genoese company participated. The inspiration of the jewelry collection is linked to the shape of the primitive structure shell of the Indian Ocean: the Nautilus. The image of the shell has reappeared in the memories of Massimo Gismondi CEO and creative director of the Maison linked to a visit to the Natural History Museum of Genoa with his son. The simple yet elegant structure of the Nautilus is also a compendium of mathematics.

The Nautilus shell perfectly reproduces the Golden Spiral, a geometric progression studied by Leonardo Fibonacci, the great Pisan mathematician of the thirteenth century, placed at the base of his famous numerical progression in which he marveled at discovering how this design, in nature, repeats itself similar in a multitude of examples, from the shape of galaxies to the arrangement of rose petals or sunflower seeds.

Massimo Gismondi

The collection consists of rings, necklaces, earrings and bracelets in pink gold and pink sapphires, or with white diamonds, emeralds and white ceramic, chosen because it is more resistant than enamel and its color is unalterable. Baked in the oven at 50 degrees for 48 hours, it is then cut following the desired shape of the drops to which gold edges are applied and joined to the jewel. Each jewel in the collection is handmade. From his inspiration comes the drawing, subsequently elaborated in 3D through the use of software. Hence the creation of the prototype with wax casting. Once further corrections have been made to the prototype, it will be ready to be crafted in gold.