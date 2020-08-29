Rcm surprise











The jewels of Rcm, one of the best companies in Valenza, which is about to celebrate 50 years: best wishes! ♦

Rcm, a brand born in the district of Valenza: the abbreviation suggest the initials of names of Lorenzo Ricci, Adriano Corbellini and Guerino Manfrinati that in 1969 they put together their goldsmiths expertise to open a laboratory. Objective: To maintain a very high standard and possibly convince the international public. Therefore the three have focused heavily on the quality of gems, so you assign value not only to the pleasure of the design, but also to the materials used to manufacture the jewelry. The results are very bright jewels, but also very sober in some occasion, with results even surprising. As in the case of the book rings, which seem to open it with a design that is similar to a bellows. They are studded with small diamonds or emeralds and in this way double their surface of the pavé.



Rcm jewels are marked by a classic, high-end style. But the company does not forget the importance of new technologies. For example, with the introduction of titanium, a metal that allows the creation of large volumes and absolute lightness of jewelry, even if it is difficult to work with. Lavinia Andorno















