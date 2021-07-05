









C & C Gioielli continues on its way with collections that are an evolution of the goldsmith tradition of Valenza, such as Archetipe II, The Evolution ♦

Valenza vs rest of the world: it is not a game, but a long race. No doubt the Piedmont area is an inexhaustible source of talent and there are companies who can use them, as in the case of C&C Gioielli, which in 2015 has made the 15 years since the breakthrough. The mark, in fact, was refounded by Antonello Cocuzza with a radical process of its business model. Valenza has a goldsmith tradition, but it needs also of the ability to stay in step with the time from an industrial point of view. In a nutshell: craftsmanship translated on a scale capable of competing with other brands.



But this to anyone who wants to wear jewel matters little. What he wants is a beautiful jewel, at a fair price. And speaking of fairness, it should be emphasized also the commitment of C&C Gioielli for the use of “conflict-free” stones, that is obtained with the respect of the ethical principles that agree to the Western world. An additional pleasure for the wearer. The style: classic. rose gold, white gold, diamonds. Some semi-precious stones, such as topaz, or nacre and rock crystal.