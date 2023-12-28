Gismondi 1754 completes the announced acquisition of Hyperion Lab, a company specialized in the goldsmith sector that provides third-party production services. The Genoese company, which is listed on the Euronext Growth Milan stock exchange, has signed the definitive agreements for the acquisition of the entire capital by Gismondi 1754 of Hyperion Lab, an important high-end jewelery factory in Valenza, as well as having completed the closing for the acquisition of 51% of the capital. Upon completion of all phases of the acquisition, Gismondi 1754 will hold the entire share capital of Hyperion.



The operation involves the purchase of the majority stake for approximately 1 million euros, half of which will be paid immediately and the remainder in two installments expiring in June 2024 and June 2025. The agreement also provides for a purchase option for the shareholdings held by minority partners Matteo Zamboni and Mauro Trincheri, who hold 12.7% of Hyperion’s capital. The option is counterbalanced by a put (sale option) in favor of them, under the same conditions and with the same timescales envisaged by the purchase option, to be exercised within six months of the approval of Hyperion’s financial statements as at 31 December 2025 Fabio Magrin, current CEO of the acquired company, will remain on the board of directors and will guarantee his presence in the company for five years.