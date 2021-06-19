









Pianegonda expands the Domina silver collection: for women who know how to make decisions ♦

Pianegonda continues to offer collections with names borrowed from Latin. One of the novelties presented two years ago, for example, was the Domina collection. Before talking about jewels, as always in silver, it is amusing to make a small digression: Dominus is the term that had, for the Romans, the meaning of “lord, master”. In Latin it is also used to indicate the magistrate or in general the person who has the task of inquiring or the power to decide in a proceeding. All this probably has nothing to do with the jewels of the Domina collection.



Or, perhaps, a little yes: the shape of the jewels, in fact, is very decisive, defined, even if it is not too bold. In short, for a dominatrix woman, they are fine. Two years later, two 18-karat gold-plated pieces have also been added to the collection. It is a ring (290 euros) and a pair of earrings (240 euros). The prices of jewelry in silver only: a ring costs 179 euros, a bracelet 487, the more elaborate necklace 345 euros. The collection also includes a clutch, also in silver, at 1,800 euros.