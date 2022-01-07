









An international intrigue spiced up with espionage, technology and thrilling. And with performers such as Jessica Chastain, Diane Kruger, Lupita Nyong’o, Penélope Cruz, Lin Mi Sheng. And Piaget. The 355 is an Oscar-nominated film that sees the Swiss jewelery and watch house as a production partner. In the film, in fact, you can admire pieces from collections such as Altiplano and Possession, as well as high jewelery creations. Each piece was carefully selected by the film’s costume designer, Stephanie Collie, to be in perfect harmony with each character.



The partnership between Piaget and Hollywood is part of the history of the jewelry brand. In the 1960s, when Yves Piaget graduated from the Gemological Institute of America in Los Angeles, he had a preview of Hollywood glamor and style. When he returned to the family business in Switzerland, Yves Piaget understood that the creativity and distinctive look of the Maison would fit perfectly into the world of movie and entertainment stars and that one day they would make a name for themselves on the red carpet. Yves Piaget, a friend of the singer and actor Maurice Chevalier, thus approached the world of music and cinema in Europe and the United States. Piaget jewelry and watches have been worn by stars such as Elizabeth Taylor, Sammy Davis Junior, Cary Grant and Roger Moore. Piaget jewelry has been the protagonist of films such as Miss Sloane, whose protagonist and testimonial of the brand, Jessica Chastain, has collaborated closely with Piaget since 2015. A relationship that continues now with The 355.