At the zoo with Marc Alary











Monkeys, antelopes, elephants: the wild (but gentle) animals of the French designer Marc Alary ♦ ︎

Crocodiles, monkeys, elephants: the Marc Alary zoo, French jewelry designer born in New York, is really unusual. Its animals are exotic, but have a kind of Parisian boulevard elegance. In fact, Alary grew up in Toulouse, but moved to Paris to study Graphic Design & Illustration at the Ecole Supérieure de Design, d’Art Graphique and d’Architecture Intérieure. He then moved to his city of birth, New York, to work on prints, graphics and design of T-shirts for Dkny, Louis Vuitton (where he also designed embroidery) and Marc Jacobs, designing everything from graphics, clothes, jackets shirts and jackets, to the design of hardware for bags.



Alary left Marc Jacobs in autumn 2011, after a brilliant internal career, to focus on his company.

The debut collection, with animals in gold and precious stones, entitled Ménagerie, is inspired by childhood, an age in which even the wildest animals are friends to talk to. Elephants, panthers, zebras and flamingos are made of platinum gold and diamonds, sapphires, rubies and tourmalines. And the monkeys, with their moving limbs, clasp the rubies with tails and hands. Alessia Mongrando

















