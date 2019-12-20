Orecchini, vetrina — December 20, 2019 at 5:00 am

Bina Goenka, incredible India





The extraordinary jewels of the Indian designer Bina Goenka, pieces of goldsmith virtuosity between Mumbai and London.

A jewel of Bina Goenka often is exceeding the price of 100,000 Euros or dollars. Yet they were also sold online by Net-a-porter. The images on this page help you understand why this Indian designers, based in Mumbai, but you can also meet her in London (by appointment) is one of the stars of high jewelery. They know well the customers of Grand Hyatt Plaza Hotel in Mumbai, where the designer is present with her jewels since 2007, when she opened his flagship store.

Orecchini in legno pietrificato con diamanti tondi GH VVS a taglio brillante e smeraldi
Orecchini in legno pietrificato con diamanti tondi GH VVS a taglio brillante e smeraldi

No wonder that his elaborate necklaces, earrings that seem to puzzle to maharajas or the broochs that resemble the work of some Flemish painters of the seventeenth century, are coveted by movie stars, wealthy industrialists, and members of royal families. She, Bina Goenka, founder and Ceo of the brand that bears his name, designs and produces only few pieces per year: it could not be otherwise, since to build one it takes three to four months, not to mention the selection of stones and the time devoted to design unique pieces. geometric designs and patterns that are found in the natural world are sources of inspiration for this gem artist. Giulia Netrese
Collana in oro, perle, anice, diamanti
Collana in oro, perle, anice, diamanti

Anello con fiamanti GH VS SL e rodolite
Anello con fiamanti GH VS SL e rodolite
Orecchini in oro bianco, rubini e diamanti
Orecchini in oro bianco, rubini e diamanti
Orecchini in oro bianco, smeraldi e diamanti
Orecchini in oro bianco, smeraldi e diamanti
Orecchini multi pietra: Cristalli di rocca, tormalina multicolore, rubelliti, opali di fuoco, smeraldi dello Zambia, topazio blu, peridoto, granati, citrini, ioliti, tormaline rosa, diamanti EF VVS a taglio rotondo
Orecchini multi pietra: Cristalli di rocca, tormalina multicolore, rubelliti, opali di fuoco, smeraldi dello Zambia, topazio blu, peridoto, granati, citrini, ioliti, tormaline rosa, diamanti EF VVS a taglio rotondo
Orecchini pendenti con diamanti e smeraldi a goccia
Orecchini pendenti con diamanti e smeraldi a goccia
Orecchini con smeraldi, diamanti, madreperla
Orecchini con smeraldi, diamanti, madreperla
Collier con smeraldi della collezione Couture
Collier con smeraldi della collezione Couture
Orecchini con diamanti e smeraldi della collezione Couture
Orecchini con diamanti e smeraldi della collezione Couture
Orecchini della collezione Resort, in oro con diamanti e zaffiri
Orecchini della collezione Resort, in oro con diamanti e zaffiri
Spilla a forma di lucertola con pietre preziose
Spilla a forma di lucertola con pietre preziose







