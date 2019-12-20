Bina Goenka, incredible India











The extraordinary jewels of the Indian designer Bina Goenka, pieces of goldsmith virtuosity between Mumbai and London.

A jewel of Bina Goenka often is exceeding the price of 100,000 Euros or dollars. Yet they were also sold online by Net-a-porter. The images on this page help you understand why this Indian designers, based in Mumbai, but you can also meet her in London (by appointment) is one of the stars of high jewelery. They know well the customers of Grand Hyatt Plaza Hotel in Mumbai, where the designer is present with her jewels since 2007, when she opened his flagship store.



No wonder that his elaborate necklaces, earrings that seem to puzzle to maharajas or the broochs that resemble the work of some Flemish painters of the seventeenth century, are coveted by movie stars, wealthy industrialists, and members of royal families. She, Bina Goenka, founder and Ceo of the brand that bears his name, designs and produces only few pieces per year: it could not be otherwise, since to build one it takes three to four months, not to mention the selection of stones and the time devoted to design unique pieces. geometric designs and patterns that are found in the natural world are sources of inspiration for this gem artist. Giulia Netrese















