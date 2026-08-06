Plah, bracciale Carnivora in oro, titanio, paraiba di 7,30 carati, finiture silk effect, diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Plah, bracciale Carnivora in oro, titanio, paraiba di 7,30 carati, finiture silk effect, diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Sebastián Plah’s Silky Titanium

Innovative designs from the Latin American jeweler based in Milan.

Sebastián Plah is a Colombian-Spanish designer with a degree in Jewelry Design from IED in Milan. His debut collection, A Performance of the Soul, made him the first emerging designer to be presented at the Vicenzaoro fair, selected by Alessio Boschi and Alessia Crivelli. He also participated in the Designers’ Village at GemGèneve. Before founding his own brand, Plah collaborated with leading brands in the industry, creating successful products for Jäneke 1830 and other Asian brands. He also contributed to the design of the Miss Universe Colombia crown.

Anello in oro, titanio, paraiba di 7,30 carati, finiture silk effect, diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Gold, titanium, and 7.30-karat Paraiba ring with silk-effect finishes and diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Sebastián Plah designs jewelry in gold, titanium, and diamonds—his favorite materials—which he pairs with intensely colored stones, such as Paraiba tourmaline. Some titanium pieces are crafted to achieve a silky effect, making the metal appear soft. Now based in Milan, he offers a creative vision that harmoniously blends his Latin American heritage with European sophistication. His style is unique, freely inspired by iconic jewelers like Jar and Latin American designers including Fernando Jorge, Silvia Tcherassi, and Edgardo Osorio.

Orecchini Guacamaya, premiati a Vicenzaoro. Oro, titanio, diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Guacamaya earrings, winners of the Vicenzaoro Award. Gold, titanium, and diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Anello Paradise Bllom con perla, titanio, diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Paradise Bloom ring with pearl, titanium, and diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Anello in titanio, diamanti bianchi e diamante centrale giallo. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Titanium ring with white diamonds and a central yellow diamond. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Bracciale in titanio, diamanti bianchi e diamante centrale giallo. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Titanium bracelet with white diamonds and a central yellow diamond. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Sebastián Plah. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Sebastián Plah. Copyright: gioiellis.com

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