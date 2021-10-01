









The Pandora Me collection is back, renewed. Launched a couple of years ago, it has now been radically updated with the idea of ​​seducing generation Z, that is, girls born between 1995 and 2010. Pandora Me jewels also focus on customization factor. In fact, they include about eighty elements including rings, earrings, and above all bracelets and necklaces made in the classic link mesh. All customizable thanks to the different styles of links and connectors.



The elements include rigid and industrial designs, with a mix and match of metals, freshwater cultured pearls, pavé and electric blue, shocking pink and laser green enamels. The metal is the usual 925 sterling silver accompanied by metal alloys for the 14k rose gold or ruthenium plating, which includes words like Freedom, Dream and Believe. There are also new mini charms with shapes inspired by flames, smiley faces and a banana, for whatsapp fans.

Pandora Me has been reinvented to reflect the identity of the wearer and bring the DNA and history of our brand into the future. We were inspired by the idea of ​​connecting to a tribe of people moved by the power of imagination and creativity, a community that is deeply connected to the Pandora world. We see the infinite possibilities of personalization as a catalyst for self-discovery. It’s all about identity, personal expression and telling your story.

Francesco Terzo and Alessandro Filippo Ficarelli, Creative Directors of Pandora

But how to reach generation Z? Pandora has thought of a foray into the digital world, with the formula Jewels + video games + music = Pandora Me. The result is called Animal Crossing: New Horizons, a simulation video game developed and published by Nintendo for Nintendo Switch.In New Horizons the player controls a character, who moves to a desert island after purchasing an escape package from Tom Nook, playing non-linear and developing the island as he prefers. You can collect and craft items, customize the island and turn it into a community of anthropomorphic animals. The Danish jewelry company has therefore involved artists and tiktokers such as Addison Rae, Charlie XCX, Donte Colley, Beabadoobee in the game, which involves the creation of the island of Pandora to launch the new collection.The virtual space on Animal Crossing New Horizons inspired by the launch of the new collection of the Danish brand, provides that players can explore the island, which has inside locations to take photos with Animal Crossing avatars, including the iconic O crowned with the Pandora logo, an American-style diner and homes inspired by the brand’s global ambassadors. The Pandora Island design was created by Blarla Button, Island Creator and Lauran Carter, Island Producer, under the artistic direction of the two creative directors.There is also The Pandora Factory, a house created to mirror the production facilities of Chiang Mai, the Thai city where the jewels of the Danish brand are made. Inside, players can find work tables and all the materials that Pandora uses in the creation of the new Pandora Me jewels. The other houses in the residential area are inspired by the artists and ambassadors who took part in the global campaign for the launch of the collection Pandora Me.