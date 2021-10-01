









After announcing the return (after the pandemic break year), GemGèneve outlines the contours of the third edition (4-7 November). In particular, the organizers of the Geneva event presented the new exhibitors at the Designer Vivarium, a space reserved for the creators of fine jewelry, small boutiques often made up of a single jeweler. The Vivarium Designer is curated by Vivienne Becker with the contribution of Ida Faerber, one of the leading experts in the world of jewelery, and includes a range of extraordinarily original and innovative contemporary jewelery. A space that, in a certain sense, is an alternative to that of the rest of the exhibitors, focused on precious stones, high-end proposals from exclusive Maison and vintage jewelery.



I look for jewels that have a strong, individual point of view, a well-defined identity and a creative vision, and for a certain artisan refinement. I am looking for a sophisticated integration of concept, material and technique and perhaps above all I am looking for designers who have something to say, something new to say, through their jewels. I am looking for the creators of today who will be part of the long and rich continuum of the history of jewelry.

Vivienne Becker

Vivarium, on the other hand, offers avant-garde jewelry: an idea originally born by the founders of GemGenève, Thomas Faerber and Ronny Totah, perhaps to infuse a breath of freshness that balances a very traditional event. The designers participating in this edition are Aline Debusigne (Switzerland), Regina Gambatesa (Italy), Studio Renn (India), Atelier Allure (Austria), G Suen (Great Britain), Alexandra Jefford (Great Britain), Cora Sheibani (Great Brittany), Alexander Tenzo (Russia).