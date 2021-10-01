









Leonori’s high jewelery, an Italian Maison that is high ranking as the bigs ♦ ︎

In Forlì, Emilia Romagna, a stone’s throw from the beaches of the Adriatic Riviera, Cesare Boccalatte manages to offer high jewelery. And this is not a way of saying. To create rings with fantastic emeralds, diamonds and sapphires is Leonori Gioielli a Maison that was founded by Agostino Leonori in 1962. Maestro of jewelery, Leonori studied in Orafa School of Valenza, the cradle of Italian high jewelery, and worked for over 20 years in companies in the industry.



When he learned the secrets of the craft, he returned to his native Forlì where he opened a small jewelery shop. It tells the story of the company that the activity continued with his sons Cesare, Lucio and Daniela. They have expanded and promoted the business, and attracted the attention of customers in Italy and abroad. Caesar, in particular, a few years later made woven relationships around the world to import diamonds from Tel Aviv, emeralds from Colombia, Burmese rubies and Ceylon sapphires. An excellence that focuses on the foreign market (for example, with its presence at the International Jewelery London), thanks to its jewels that have those same quality of the great Maison. As you can see from these images.













