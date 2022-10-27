









Raise your hand if you don’t feel the charm of Christmas. Certainly jewelry manufacturers are very sensitive to the winter holidays, presenting themselves on the market with new proposals. Or with a more or less substantial retouching of the collections already in the catalog. Like Pandora, which relaunches the Moments line in a Christmas key, with the suggestion of translating the proposals (also) into gifts to put under the tree. Just like last year, the Danish brand therefore offers bracelets, pendants and necklaces with some Christmas symbols, in particular the shape of the star and comet, or a snowflake.



In fact, Pandora Moments, as is clear from the name of the jewelry line itself, is designed to be linked to days, events or holidays such as Christmas. The jewels are in silver, or enriched with rose gold, with crystals, white or colored cubic zirconia, or blue glass to symbolize the starry sky.