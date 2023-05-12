Jaguar Connected watches in ladies version

Jaguar Connected watches now also have a women’s version. The collection of Jaguar-branded (and Festina-manufactured) hybrid watches extends to Jaguar Ladies Connected, which combines the design of an analog watch with digital functions. The timepiece can filter messages, calls and notifications from social networks and sort them according to priority: a slight pressure of one of the buttons on the crown is enough to receive various information from the dial, such as the date, a second time zone. Or, you can check the music you listen to on your phone, take photos, save parking locations, find your smartphone and share your location with a friend to feel safer on your way home.



There is also the possibility of launching an IFTTT action (If This Then That, if this happens then do that) to automatically process actions that would otherwise have to be performed manually such as activating appliances, turning on the lights or heating, opening the gate. With the smart watch, you can change the settings in the application to perfectly fit your lifestyle to focus only on what matters.

The watches have a 35.5 mm stainless steel case which combines, in the different models, the steel bracelet in silver and silver/rose gold tones, as well as unusual combinations of the dial in mother-of-pearl, silver, blue, green, black, burgundy and the bezel available with white or multicolor crystals combined with the indexes that alternate Roman numerals with white crystals.



Jaguar Ladies Connected includes eight models in natural shades of steel with a two-tone yellow gold bracelet or a full gold case and bracelet. All mount a very resistant scratch-resistant sapphire crystal. The large dials are shown in different nuances such as natural mother-of-pearl, silver, blue, black and green surrounded by bezels, some with colorful crystals inspired by the rainbow, others with total white crystals that reflect the flashes of cubic zirconia instead of the indexes . The hour and minute hands of the entire Jaguar Ladies Connected collection are treated with Super-LumiNova, a brand of non-radioactive and non-toxic photoluminescent or postluminescent pigments, to ensure excellent visibility of the hours even in low light conditions.Jaguar Ladies Connected J980/1/2/3/4/5/6– Connected watch for women– 316L stainless steel case– 316L stainless steel bracelet with safety clasp– Case diameter: 36.50 mm– Sapphire glass– Customizable functions– Indexes with crystals– Bezel set with crystals– 5 ATM waterproof– Battery life up to 2 years– Price to the public: € 550.00

