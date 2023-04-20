Una precedente edizione di Oroarezzo
Oroarezzo renews the spaces

New exhibition layout for Oroarezzo, the fair organized by the Italian Exhibition Group dedicated to companies in the gold, silver and Made in Italy jewelery sector (Arezzo Fiere e Congressi from 13 to 16 May). Ieg has rethought the exhibition itinerary, which will be centered on itineraries that aim to offer a better organization of the product communities and improve the visitor-buyer experience.

For this edition, exhibitors are up by 15% compared to 2022. Goldsmith, silversmith and jeweler manufacturing, together with semi-finished products and components, represents 65% of the offer, 90% Made in Italy, with a representative selection also of the best of foreign production districts. Among the jewelery brands present, Moraglione, F.A. Jewels and Stefano&C of the gold district of Valenza. There is no shortage of machinery and technology companies for the gold sector, precious and semi-precious stones, packaging and visual merchandising services, as well as the usual area dedicated to cash & carry for retailers.

