New exhibition layout for Oroarezzo, the fair organized by the Italian Exhibition Group dedicated to companies in the gold, silver and Made in Italy jewelery sector (Arezzo Fiere e Congressi from 13 to 16 May). Ieg has rethought the exhibition itinerary, which will be centered on itineraries that aim to offer a better organization of the product communities and improve the visitor-buyer experience.



For this edition, exhibitors are up by 15% compared to 2022. Goldsmith, silversmith and jeweler manufacturing, together with semi-finished products and components, represents 65% of the offer, 90% Made in Italy, with a representative selection also of the best of foreign production districts. Among the jewelery brands present, Moraglione, F.A. Jewels and Stefano&C of the gold district of Valenza. There is no shortage of machinery and technology companies for the gold sector, precious and semi-precious stones, packaging and visual merchandising services, as well as the usual area dedicated to cash & carry for retailers.