









Verdi Gioielli alongside its classic jewels with colored precious stones, such as tanzanite, turquoise and coral, outlined with black enamel frames, on the occasion of Haute Jewels Geneva the Maison of Valenza also presented the Chillout collection. As the name means, which also indicates a particularly relaxing music, the idea is that of a line of jewels of all serenity. According to Verdi Gioielli, in fact, the line focuses on relaxing shades of gold, in particular in the white and pink varieties.



The collection includes rings, earrings and many bracelets, which use diamond pavé with a geometry that is studiously casual. The stones are both spaced apart and gathered in swarms, with a style that makes the jewel pleasantly natural. The company founded in 1971 by Giuseppe Verdi and now run by Marco Verdi, however, is not new to collections centered on gold and diamonds, which bring to mind the beginnings, now half a century ago, of the Valenza brand.