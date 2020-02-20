Nimei, classic pearls











Pearls, pearls and pearls still: if you like those little white balls, let’s look at the last Nimei collections.

Pearls: spherical structure consisting of calcium carbonate in crystalline form deposited in concentric layers. The definition is not, however, what is the reality: the pearl is above all one of the classic elements of jewelery. The pearls outlive by fashions and at the years go by. And for this a jewel of pearls is also considered an investment. Nimei knows this, and it is a very Italian brand of Cielo Venezia 1270, a company specializing in jewelry made from beads.



In its collections it creates a reassuring vision of what is the concept of pearl. Australian and Tahiti pearls, perfectly spherical, are embedded in frames in the experienced form. They do not want to provoke awe, but quiet elegance. Alongside the pearls, jewels using white gold and diamonds. The collection includes necklaces, necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings. Prices from 369 to 3,450 Euros. Lavinia Andorno

















