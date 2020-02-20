Amy Burton, designer number Unum











The unique pieces of Amy Burton: jewels with extraordinary stones and extraordinary geometries ♦ ︎

Of course, to be the daughter of Stephen and Janie Burton, owners of the Hancocks vintage jewelry boutique in London, offers a good advantage. But Amy Burton did not take advantage of the custom with large, precious jewels of the period to conquer a space behind the family windows. In fact, in 2016, she decided to start her own business with a high-end jewelry shop: unique pieces, not at all tending to an antiquated or even classic taste.

Her journey began with a gemology degree at the Gemmological Association in London and she continued to take inspiration from different subjects. For example, the Disorient collection is inspired by a Venetian gate.



The Unum jewelery line recalls Latin and indicates that they are unique pieces. Amy Burton’s jewels sign a marriage between great exceptional stones, in the sense that they are for cut or color different from those usually found in jewelry, and intricate geometric constructions that, despite the often generous dimensions of rings or bracelets, succeed to offer a pleasant sense of lightness. Its jewels, among other things, unlike some other luxury jewelry brands, are all made in London, obviously by expert hands of craftsmen. Between sculpture and architecture, Amy Burton’s jewels offer, indeed, a London sense of grandeur, but without overdoing it: a typically English character. Rudy Serra















