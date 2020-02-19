alta gioielleria, COLLANE, vetrina — February 19, 2020 at 5:00 am

The extraordinary Sicis necklace dedicated to Calipso





Calipso, nymph daughter of Atlas, who in the Odyssey welcomes the shipwrecked Odysseus on the island of Ogigia and, in love with him, holds him for seven years, until he receives the order from Zeus to let him leave. A woman undoubtedly fascinating also in the eyes of the Sicis designers, who dedicated some high jewelery pieces to Calipso.

Collana Calipso con 165 perle Akoya e diamanti
Collana Calipso con 165 perle Akoya e diamanti

As always the jewels of Sicis, Maison based in Ravenna, combine gold and precious stones with a delicate micro mosaic work. The Calipso necklace, furthermore, use 165 special and precious Akoya Light Blue pearls woven in a gold weave, alongside brilliant cut diamonds that intertwine and embrace elements decorated with micromosaic. Hundreds of tiny tiles line up and create designs in shades of sapphire blue and white, sinuous play of color and imperceptible reflections. The necklace, in particular, is a piece of high jewelery and of great value, not only for the difficult processing of the piece, but also for the quantity of Akoya pearls used. Surely Calipso would have liked it too.
Orecchini in oro bianco, diamanti, perle Akoya, micro mosaico
Orecchini in oro bianco, diamanti, perle Akoya, micro mosaico

Gli elementi di vetro colorato da cui si ricava il micro mosaico
Gli elementi di vetro colorato da cui si ricava il micro mosaico







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *