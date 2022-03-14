









Who better than a young girl named Rosé (stage name) can represent a collection of gold jewelry? Rose gold, of course. And if, in addition, Rosé is part of the South Korean group of Blackpinks, she is bingo. For the second consecutive year, Tiffany entrusts the artist’s image with a new campaign from the City HardWear collection, aimed at a young audience (Rosé, whose real name is Roseanne Park, is 25 years old). The images of the campaign were taken by Mario Sorrenti, an Italian naturalized American fashion photographer, famous above all for his nudes.



The images for Tiffany, however, are absolutely chaste and were taken in New York. The intimate portraits of the ambassador show the artist wearing the latest models with diamonds, shot in a deliberately sober and essential space. Tiffany City HardWear is a collection presented for the first time in 2017, made on a mesh pattern, inspired by a 1971 bracelet kept in the Tiffany Archives and with industrial shapes, inspired by the city of New York. In the campaign, Rosé not only wears the Tiffany City HardWear creations with pavé diamonds already in the collection, but also the new necklace and bracelet with black titanium, rose gold and diamonds links which will be available from July. In addition, Rosé wears the new full pavé creations that will be presented in a few months, in November.