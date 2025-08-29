The extraordinary spread of synthetic diamonds, chemically identical to natural diamonds but less expensive, has not only caused a crisis among traditional gemstone producers, but has also prompted the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) to change (for the second time) its classification of lab-grown stones.

Starting in October, the grading reports for lab-grown synthetic diamonds, available exclusively in digital format, will be different from the ones used until now, which had adopted the same scale as natural stones. This decision has confused consumers, who have been led to the perception that stones created by a chemical process are the same as those mined. The new classification from GIA, the most prestigious gemological institute, will only be available for synthetic diamonds over 0.15 carats. Each stone will be classified as either premium or standard.

The first category (premium) will be reserved for lab-grown synthetic diamonds with D color, VVS clarity or better, excellent polish and symmetry. For round brilliant-cut diamonds, an excellent cut grade will also be used.



Lab-created diamonds that meet any combination of the premium criteria, but otherwise meet the minimum criteria, will be graded as standard. The minimum grading criteria are: E to J color; VS clarity; very good polish; and very good symmetry (or good for fancy cuts). Round brilliant diamonds are given an additional cut grade of very good.

If a lab-created diamond does not meet these criteria, it will not be graded by the GIA. Before purchasing a piece of jewelry featuring lab-created diamonds, it is a good idea to check whether it is GIA certified.

