Buccellati’s butterflies

Buccellati offers its butterfly-shaped brooches dedicated to women.

According to the scientific definition, the butterfly is an insect that belongs to the order of Lepidoptera. Not a very romantic definition. Yet butterflies have always played a special role for poets and painters, but also for jewelers, who consider these little birds as a source of inspiration. And in view of Women’s Day, a day that in many countries is dedicated to the world of women (8 March), Buccellati offers its butterfly-shaped brooches. They are not generic jewels with the shape of the colored moth. Some of these butterfly brooches were made with certain varieties of the species in mind.



There is, for example, the monarch butterfly, one of the most widespread species, which is proposed with its scientific name, that is, Danaus brooch. It is made of yellow gold, which contrasts with the white color of the central baroque pearl and is embellished with white diamonds. Or the Polissena brooch, a butterfly that to discourage predators dresses in dazzling colors: white, yellow and pink of gold, the red of the four oval-cut rubies, the glitter of the yellow diamonds that come from the wings, while the central baroque pearl forms its body.

















