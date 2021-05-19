More Love for Cartier











Just this year a book was published that traces the works by Aldo Cipullo. And just this year Cartier decided to expand the historic collection created by the Italian designer with a new necklace. The collection is the famous Love, designed in 1969 by Aldo Cipullo, who was then working for Cartier. The jewel that has been combined with Cipullo’s name is the Love bracelet, composed of two simple golden arches that join together. The bracelet was successful and became an icon. Since then, the Love collection has remained in the Cartier catalog, which has renewed it year after year.



The yellow or pink gold necklace is the latest addition to a line that includes, in addition to the original bracelets, also rings and earrings, also in versions with four or ten diamonds set in the metal. The history of the collection, but also of the other jewels designed by the Italian artist is told in the book Cipullo: Making Jewelry Modern written by Vivienne Becker (Assouline, 195 euros or dollars), which recalls the story of him who starts from Naples and arrives in New York. The book naturally includes the Love collection, but also his creations for David Webb, Tiffany & Co. and, finally, the jewels produced under his own brand.