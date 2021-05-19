With 200 lots, the sale of Faraone Casa d’Aste is back











There is also a return to normal with regard to auction sales of jewelery and watches. Even though Faraone Casa d’Aste has set another sale in live streaming mode for June 14th. On the other hand, the Milanese company points out, auctions in Italy in the first months of 2021 recorded turnover up by + 40%, compared to the same period in 2020. Now that the price of gold has started to rise again, the interest in precious goods as a safe haven therefore seems to be confirmed.



By mid-June, therefore, the auction house completed the collection of 200 lots, presented on the digital platform and the app that has already made it possible to efficiently organize remote sales, on the one hand finding a good predisposition on the part of the public. to purchase online and attract new ones. The jewelry at auction includes excellent brands, such as Cartier, Bulgari, Tiffany, Buccellati, as well as Rolex and a number of diamonds.One of the protagonists will be an Art Deco ring in platinum and diamond with a rare iridescent octagonal Ceylon sapphire of about 12 carats, unheated and accompanied by a certificate from the Swiss foundation SSEF. Another piece to note is an ancient and rare demi-parure from the late 18th century, consisting of a necklace with floral motif, corset pendant / brooch and side pendants adapted to earrings, made of silver, gold, diamonds and rubies set with back foil. .The list of niche jewelery lots also boasts a bracelet and a brooch signed Frascarolo from the Bestiario collection, an Art Nouveau pendant made in Spain around 1910 signed Masriera Hs, depicting a lady profile in 18 carat yellow gold, enamels, diamonds and sapphires and two 1950s bracelets signed by the sculptor Giò Pomodoro. An Art Nouveau-style brooch watch from 1909 in platinum, gold, guilloché enamels and rosette diamonds is by Tiffany.Signed Cartier is an Art Deco cigarette case made in France in 18K yellow gold and black enamel, a rare 18K gold and bakelite clip watch dated around 1920/1930 with original case.