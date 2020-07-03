Van Cleef & Arpels makes Frivole bloom again











Flowers, an object of irresistible inspiration for jewelers. Petals and stems are also the subject of one of the most famous collections of Van Cleef & Arpels: Frivole. They are frivolities that, just like the flowers found in nature, the Maison periodically blooms with new pieces.



For 2020, for example, the Frivole collection is enriched with eight new jewels, including a bracelet and two watches with a secret. The jewels are characterized by an elaborate realization that focuses mainly on the petals. They are in gold, of course, and can have a variable number, five or seven. The number of flowers that accompany the jewels also varies: a bracelet has five, while the necklace reaches nine. The mirror polishing of the metal makes these jewels particularly brilliant, thanks also to the center of the corolla, where one or three diamonds are located.



The secret watch is a new entry. The dial has a pavé of diamonds and is accompanied by a bouquet of flowers in yellow gold and diamonds. It is a jewel more than a watch and is the result of a patient craftsmanship. Another secret watch takes the form, instead, of a pendant that can be used with a necklace or even as a hair pin: made of white gold and diamonds, this piece is particularly rich and elaborate.























