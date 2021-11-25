









The art of matching jewels. Valérie Messika, who launched the Parisian high jewelery Maison that bears her name, makes a proposal: to wear jewels from different collections together. A way to surprise and go against the tide. Necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings are usually worn as sets, Messika points out, but today the overlapping of different rings or bracelets and asymmetry are in fashion.



In line with the trend called néoporté, the French designer has developed several combinations that complement each other perfectly. The famous mix & match is found in all the looks created by Messika. For example, wearing a series of chain bracelets or bangles, earrings and ear clips, rings worn on several knuckles or fingers, chokers, chain necklaces and pendants all worn at the same time … In short, the perfect outfit for winter 2021 is reached with the ability to combine different things, and the same at the same time, in search of a new balance.