John Hardy’s new life











After four years, from April 2020 Hollie Bonneville Barden is no longer the artistic director of John Hardy, the brand founded in Bali in 1975. Those of the summer, therefore, are presumably her latest collections. What will change in the Maison of handmade, yet affordable, handcrafted jewelry? It’s hard to say. John Hardy’s collections have always been conceived starting from evocative symbolisms and with a style inspired by the ethnic motifs of the Asian island.



The Maison was founded in 1975 by Canadian designer and artist John Hardy, who fell in love with Bali. The jeweler began studying the techniques of local artisans, then developed his first pieces by applying new design concepts to traditional Balinese techniques. But the company was also a community, with an organic farm and low-impact buildings. In 1999 Guy Bedarida, senior designer of the high jewelery of Place Vendôme, joined the company as Head Designer. But in 2007 the company was sold to Damien Dernoncourt, who moved the headquarters to Hong Kong and with a satellite office in New York. In 2016 the artistic direction of Hollie Bonneville Barden, who previously worked for De Beers. Until last April.

















