David Yurman for New York

Love for New York, a city that has entered the imagination of millions of people around the world, of artists, writers, directors and even jewelers such as David Yurman.



I am a third generation New Yorker. Like my parents, I was born in New York City and my grandparents grew up here. Seeing my family move from the Bronx to 57th Street with our business is a beautiful thing.

Evan Yurman

The American brand therefore decided to dedicate some pieces to New York, but inspired by the innovative spirit of the city and not by the postcard one. “This season, we wanted to support our hometown, the birthplace of our founders, our company and our brand. New York continues to inspire us with its rich creative and artistic energy, people, diversity, neighborhoods and cultural institutions “, is the company’s explanation.



The Maison, founded by David and Sybil Yurman, after many years of immersion in the beat culture of the sixties, has become famous for its reinterpretation adapted to jewelry of the shape of the cable. A style that also recurs in the jewels dedicated to New York.

















