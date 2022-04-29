









What hasn’t changed in a thousand and more years now? The idea that fate is determined or influenced by the stars. In other words: the belief that astrology is a serious matter. For many it is a game, for others it is a faith, for still others a habit. But there are also those who don’t care, even if when asked “what sign are you?” the disbeliever can answer immediately. However it is considered, astrology is part of popular, widespread culture, even if it has no scientific basis (but today a post on Facebook counts more than the opinion of an astronomer). All this premise to understand why most jewelers choose to create collections with the signs of the zodiac.



too offers a series of unisex medallions, with the symbols of Libra, Sagittarius, Capricorn, etc. The line is part of the Venetian Princess collection. The medallions are made of shiny or satin gold, while the zodiac signs are indicated with small designs traced with lines of brilliant diamonds on its surface. The chain of each locket is also special, designed to be worn in different ways. Each chain and each diamond is handmade.