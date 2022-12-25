









Cuori&Frecce, a goldsmith company that focuses on love (and its jewels) ♦ ︎

The mythological divinity of love is Cupid, who armed with a bow and arrows striking hearts to make him fall in love. This image, which is part of western culture, was taken adopted by Naldo Sabatini and his sons Simone and Sebastiano to found an affordable jewelery brand called, precisely, Cuori & Frecce. The Cuori & Frecce (hearts & arrows) brand, based in Terni (Umbria) far from the traditional jewelery districts, is a line of modular and customizable handmade jewelery. The ring collection includes jewelry in 925 silver and 9KT rose gold in different versions: wedding rings, braids, headbands and other workings.



There are also small 9k rose gold jewels in the form of bracelets, chokers, earrings and rings with natural stones. The jewels can be customized with engravings made at the time of purchase. The initiative to promote a young brand, in any case, is part of the DNA of the family, with an ancient goldsmith tradition behind it. Indeed, Cuori & Frecce combines tradition with innovation, craftsmanship and marketing.













