









Among pop culture and art: the jewels of Cada, Maison in Munich

Creativity, Art, Design, Anarchy. The initials of these four words form the acronym Cada, Maison in Munich founded by Annette Kopp, a goldsmith expert, and by Herbert Kopp, with a career as a painter. The couple founded the jewelry store in 1986 and has become a meeting point for designers and creatives from the German city. Herbert Kopp used his artistic ability to conceive jewels that reflect the philosophy of the eighties and nineties, for example with the Love collection.

Thirty years later, Herbert continues to design jewelry in the studio in central Munich. They are jewels that bring together elements of pop culture or are simply variants of classical forms. Not only that: for design enthusiasts the Maison has also introduced jewelry designed by artists such as Aaron Curry, Andy Hope and Jonathan Meese.

