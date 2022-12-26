Gioielli, Jewelry, Joaillerie, Joyas, Jewelen

The pop of Cada

Among pop culture and art: the jewels of Cada, Maison in Munich ♦ ︎

Creativity, Art, Design, Anarchy. The initials of these four words form the acronym Cada, Maison in Munich founded by Annette Kopp, a goldsmith expert, and by Herbert Kopp, with a career as a painter. The couple founded the jewelry store in 1986 and has become a meeting point for designers and creatives from the German city. Herbert Kopp used his artistic ability to conceive jewels that reflect the philosophy of the eighties and nineties, for example with the Love collection.

Anello Wow Mom, in oro bianco 18 carati e diamanti
Thirty years later, Herbert continues to design jewelry in the studio in central Munich. They are jewels that bring together elements of pop culture or are simply variants of classical forms. Not only that: for design enthusiasts the Maison has also introduced jewelry designed by artists such as Aaron Curry, Andy Hope and Jonathan Meese.
Orecchini Curly Hoops
Anello in oro rosa 18 carati e tormaline
Anello Franca in oro rosa, diamanti e zaffiri rosa
Anello Love Nugget in oro giallo
Pendente Floral in oro bianco e diamanti
Orecchini chandelier Nina in oro rosa e diamanti
Pendente Love in oro rosa e diamanti
