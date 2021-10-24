









Filodellavita is the name of the historic collection of Rubinia Gioielli, an Italian brand founded in Portofino in 1985 on the initiative of Ilario Plazzi and, subsequently, of Roberto Ricci, who developed the initial idea, in the boutique laboratory in Milan. The Filodella vita collection is one of the characteristics of the small Maison. The jewelry line was launched in 2007 and is based on a simple design: a metal wire that winds around the finger. In addition, the jewel has also been linked to an ancient Tibetan tradition that represents, in fact, the journey of life. The jewel is made with countless variations, from 9 carat gold to silver alloy, with different number of threads.



To these variants was also added that of the solitaire, in 18k or 9 carat gold, in the three classic colors (white, yellow and pink) and, of course, the classic diamond stopped by four prongs (price starting from 1200 euros). The solitaires are made with Oro CoC (Chain of Custody), certi ed by Italpreziosi, with responsible origin of all materials and oriented towards the recovery of gold and silver, with a view to circular economy.



















