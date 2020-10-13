Filodellavita with the ring gives the bracelet











Filodellavita Week: a promotion that lasts nine days, from 16 to 24 October. The idea comes from Rubinia Gioielli, a Milan-based brand that 13 years ago introduced rings with a metal wire that turns in an apparently random way on the metal band. A thread that, according to Rubinia, also has a symbolic as well as decorative value.



The promotion consists in giving a limited edition silver and rose gold bracelet from the Filodamore collection to those who purchase a ring from the Filodellavita collection. The initiative is applied in 214 participating jewelers, or in the Rubinia brand stores in Milan, Santa Margherita Ligure (Genoa) and Pietrasanta (Lucca), as well as online on the brand’s website. At the time of purchase, you will receive a personal code with which you can request the jewel, until November 15, 2020, using a form on the dedicated website: filodellavitaweek.com. The bracelet can also be personalized with a phrase, or with one of those suggested by the brand.

















