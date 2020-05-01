Le Kadeau, jewels and a gift in Bergamo











A girl who does not lack the initiative, the ability to identify her own style and the right studies to debut in the world of jewelry: with these premises in 2018 Laura Bosisio created Le Kadeau. The brand name suggests that the designer does not lack irony: the name is, in fact, a variant of the French word cadeau, a gift. Funny. On the other hand, Laura Bosisio has a family tradition behind her: Bosisio is a jewelry store in the center of Bergamo (Italy).



The designer’s curriculum indicates studies at the Istituto di Moda Burgo in Milan, with a course in jewelry design, within the Fashion Design program. In 2012 she studied Italian jewelery at the Ambrosiana goldsmith school, following courses in jewelry history, freehand drawing, CAD drawing, gemology and foundations of basic goldsmithery, with a second diploma as a jewel designer. And in 2014, through the design and production of his first contemporary-styled jewel called Ometto, he took his first steps in the world of Italian goldsmithery.



The jewels are designed by Laura Bosisio and other collaborators who deal with research and development, and then handmade by goldsmiths. For the Dandelion collection, for example, Le Kadeau used craftsmen from Valenza. Each Le Kadeau collection has its own identity linked to concepts conceived by Laura and conceived according to the Autumn-Winter, Spring-Summer season. The jewels are made with diamonds and 18-karat gold in colors designed for each set. Style? She calls it Nordic. But, in reality, it is much more imaginative and free than that of many designers who lives from Berlin upwards.



Finally, the initiative of Le Kadeau with Cesvi Onlus to support the Pope John XXIII Hospital of Bergamo, the field hospital, the elderly over 65 years of the province of Bergamo and Milan during the coronavirus crisis should not be forgotten. The brand has decided to support Cesvi’s initiatives with the Le Kadeau for Bergamo fundraiser, giving Cesvi projects 50% of the proceeds from the sales of the jewelry purchased on the lekadeau.com platform: the initiative will last until May 15 with the possibility of extension.















