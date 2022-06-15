









In Turin the original Alex Jona jewels designed by Tiziana Redavid ♦

Turin is one of the baroque capitals of Italy. The palaces of the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries recall the splendors of the ancient capital of the Kingdom of Piedmont and Sardinia. Other times. Baroque palaces today do not house nobility, but design. This, at least, is what happens at Palazzo Balbo di Vinadio. Inside there is a refined setting with Alex Jona’s jewels. Nothing could be further from the stuccos and curls of the Rococo: the jewels of the small Turin Maison are in the spirit of modernity, combining jewels with a classic shape with those of design.



The brand was founded in 1961 by Giorgio Jona, who left the stock market and decided to import antique silverware, oriental art and precious stones. Today Alex Jona, alongside traditional jewels with more usual shapes, relies on avant-garde designers, such as Tiziana Redavid, coordinated by the founder’s son, Alex. In the name of renewal, the sale has also expanded to the web, with a dedicated site. Alongside the jewels, the Maison also sells silver and selected antiques or oriental art.