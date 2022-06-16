ANELLI, COLLANE, vetrina — June 16, 2022 at 4:40 am

Daniela Villegas at the sea






Jewels in the shape of crabs and fish by Daniela Villegas: the charm of the sea and exotic minerals ♦ ︎
«I started Early – Took my Dog / And visited the Sea / The Mermaids in the Basement / Came out to look at me». Thus began a poem by Emily Dickinson dedicated to the sea. The waves, the oceans, the shores, the mysterious life under water have always been a starting point for the imagination and a source of inspiration for artists and creative people in general. Daniela Villegas, a Mexican designer based in Los Angeles, is part of this sea-loving patrol. A good part of its jewels, which have always taken the shape of small or large animals, is dedicated to the creatures that live in the sea.

Collana Tangaroa, in oro giallo, diamanti, opale e zaffiri
Collana Tangaroa, in oro giallo, diamanti, opale e zaffiri

Fish, but above all crabs, are made of gold, yellow or pink, stones like tourmaline, garnets, sapphires, but also the unusual ocean jasper. It is a multicolored stone found in Madagascar. It often has the shape of a smooth, almost spherical, multicolored pebble. The ocean jasper has been described as an orbicular jasper, but according to others it is mineral chalcedony. Some minerals are also composed of agate and small crystals of light quartz. A perfect stone for jewels that smell of the sea.

ù

Collana Anathaunta in oro 18 carati e tormalina
Collana Anathaunta in oro 18 carati e tormalina

Anello Thalasa in oro con diamanti brown, citrino, zaffiri, opale
Anello Thalasa in oro con diamanti brown, citrino, zaffiri, opale
Anello Bebesito Shark in oro 18 carati e opale
Anello Bebesito Shark in oro 18 carati e opale
Ciondolo in oro e zaffiro blu
Ciondolo in oro e zaffiro blu
Anello Glaucus in oro rosa con acquamarina, zaffiri, diamanti
Anello Glaucus in oro rosa con acquamarina, zaffiri, diamanti
Sunny Ring in oro 18 carati, zaffiro verde, ametista, diamanti
Sunny Ring in oro 18 carati, zaffiro verde, ametista, diamanti

Lanternita, oro rosa, perle, ocean jasper
Lanternita, oro rosa, perle, ocean jasper







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *