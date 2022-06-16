









Jewels in the shape of crabs and fish by Daniela Villegas: the charm of the sea and exotic minerals ♦ ︎

«I started Early – Took my Dog / And visited the Sea / The Mermaids in the Basement / Came out to look at me». Thus began a poem by Emily Dickinson dedicated to the sea. The waves, the oceans, the shores, the mysterious life under water have always been a starting point for the imagination and a source of inspiration for artists and creative people in general. Daniela Villegas, a Mexican designer based in Los Angeles, is part of this sea-loving patrol. A good part of its jewels, which have always taken the shape of small or large animals, is dedicated to the creatures that live in the sea.



Fish, but above all crabs, are made of gold, yellow or pink, stones like tourmaline, garnets, sapphires, but also the unusual ocean jasper. It is a multicolored stone found in Madagascar. It often has the shape of a smooth, almost spherical, multicolored pebble. The ocean jasper has been described as an orbicular jasper, but according to others it is mineral chalcedony. Some minerals are also composed of agate and small crystals of light quartz. A perfect stone for jewels that smell of the sea.

