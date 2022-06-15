









The sari is the typical female garment worn in India, but also Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal: it consists of a fabric ranging from 4.1 to 8.2 meters in length, which is wrapped around the waist and over the shoulder , partially uncovering the navel. But there are many types of sarees: one of them is called lehariya and inspired the British designer Alice Cicolini, who graduated from Central St. Martins and was also the Director of Arts and Culture for the British Council in India. In fact, colors and shapes of India have always been a source of inspiration for the designer, who, despite her Italian name, is English.



The collection is called Sari and uses 14 karat gold, together with enamel and semi-precious stones, such as garnet, opal, carnelian, but also sapphires. The colors used for the collection reflect those worn by Indian women: bright red, for example, in the tradition of a Hindu wedding sari symbolizes love and couple connection. But the glaze also serves to add geometric patterns like the traditional paisley. Small bird silhouettes make up the shape of stud earrings.