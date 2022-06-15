ANELLI, vetrina — June 15, 2022 at 4:20 am

The elegant Sari by Alice Cicolini




The sari is the typical female garment worn in India, but also Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal: it consists of a fabric ranging from 4.1 to 8.2 meters in length, which is wrapped around the waist and over the shoulder , partially uncovering the navel. But there are many types of sarees: one of them is called lehariya and inspired the British designer Alice Cicolini, who graduated from Central St. Martins and was also the Director of Arts and Culture for the British Council in India. In fact, colors and shapes of India have always been a source of inspiration for the designer, who, despite her Italian name, is English.

Anello Sari Odisha in oro 14 carati, smalto, granato mandarino
Anello Sari Odisha in oro 14 carati, smalto, granato mandarino

The collection is called Sari and uses 14 karat gold, together with enamel and semi-precious stones, such as garnet, opal, carnelian, but also sapphires. The colors used for the collection reflect those worn by Indian women: bright red, for example, in the tradition of a Hindu wedding sari symbolizes love and couple connection. But the glaze also serves to add geometric patterns like the traditional paisley. Small bird silhouettes make up the shape of stud earrings.
Anello Bandhani in oro 14 carati, granato mandarino, smalto
Anello Bandhani in oro 14 carati, granato mandarino, smalto

Anello Benares in oro 14 carati, granato spessartite, smalto
Anello Benares in oro 14 carati, granato spessartite, smalto
Anello in oro giallo granulato con tormalina rosa e smalto
Anello in oro giallo granulato con tormalina rosa e smalto
Orecchini a bottone a forma di uccello con zaffiro rosa
Orecchini a bottone a forma di uccello con zaffiro rosa
Orecchini Zardozi a bottone con granato e smalto
Orecchini Zardozi a bottone con granato e smalto

Orecchino Mankani con zaffiri rosa e orange
Orecchino Mankani con zaffiri rosa e orange







