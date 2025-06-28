Vo Vintage is back, the marketplace open to the public organized by Italian Exhibition Group at the fair in Vicenza from 5 to 8 September in conjunction with Vicenzaoro September. The format is usually proposed only in January, but the company organizing Vicenzaoro, Ieg, has decided to replicate it this year. The event is dedicated to enthusiasts or even just the curious and has shown constant growth since its debut in January 2020 to today. Vintage watches and jewelry are a passion and also a form of investment that young people also like.



At Vo Vintage, collectible watches and jewelry from decades past are on display for sale, up to pieces from the Belle Époque or Victorian era. Present at Vo Vintage are dealers such as E.L.A. Antichità, Gioielleria Faelutti, Italian Vintage Jewellery, Scala Gioielli and the new entry from the Netherlands EL & L Finery by Lisa Van Der Plas. For watches, among others, returning to Vicenza are Vintage Watches and Cars by Andrea Foffi, Il Quadrante by Antonio Nocco, Perusia Watches by Marco Cesari and Spangaro Watches. In addition, Vo Vintage will include talks and workshops with experts to understand the history, design and materials of watches and jewelry. Admission is free, upon registration on the event website (www.vovintage.com/it).

