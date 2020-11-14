Jewels in streaming with Faraone Casa d’Aste











Jewelery auction (and more) in streaming for Faraone Casa d’Aste. Bidders will be connected through the online bidding platform, by telephone and the usual written offers. The auction house’s appointment, divided into three rounds, will also be an opportunity for the launch of a further specific division for Luxury Goods and which will complement the two already existing dedicated to the sale of jewelry and watches. For this reason, the Milanese company has included in the catalog, that is consisting of 212 lots mainly of high jewelery, also 22 women’s handbags under the Dior, Chanel, Louis Vuitton and of course Hermès brands.



But the jewels remain the main dish on the menu. The catalog features pieces from great Maisons, such as a Panthère set by Cartier consisting of a yellow gold necklace and brilliant-cut diamonds for a total weight of about 1 carat and a bracelet complete with case. Another highlight is a set by Chopard, Casmir collection, in 18k yellow gold consisting of a necklace, with brilliant-cut diamonds, bracelet and earrings. There is also a wide selection of Buccellati jewelry, including a 1950s white gold bracelet with yellow gold threads, a Gianmaria Buccellati band ring in 18-karat yellow and white gold with brilliant-cut diamonds.















