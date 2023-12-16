The Cristina Sabatini’s formula

Cristina Sabatini, fashion jewelry and bright colors made in New York. Here are the latest news from the brand ♦ ︎

Italian of origin, born Brazilian, US Citizenship. Cristina Sabatini in New York founded, in 2012, a small empire of accessories, including vibrant jewelry, at affordable prices, and with access to the stars as Lady Gaga, who adopted them. And you understand why: Cristina Sabatini’s jewels are eclectic, unorthodox, they are noteworthy. The designer has a very elaborate concept of her creations: swinging colors, exotic skins, resin, sterling silver, 18k gold, precious and semiprecious stones. An original mix that can astonish you. As in the case of her “gladiator” bracelets, available in ten different colors and combinations.



The formula was successful and Cristina Sabatini, as well as convincing stars like Lady Gaga, Carrie Underwood, Rhonda Rousey, Teyonah Parris and Danielle Panabaker, opened five luxury boutiques around the world. Her fashion jewelry is also the result of a mix of experiences, styles and emotions she has gathered in her travels. But not only. If you are curious, know that when she does not plan, Cristina spends time with her husband, two children and a beloved bulldog, Louis.