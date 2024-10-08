Eugenia and Vittoria Velardi, mother and daughter, have created a small brand based in South Tyrol, which bears the name of the founders. From the woods of the Alps, with small villages with a Central European flavor, the Eugenia Vittoria Gioielli brand offers Vertigo, a pair composed of a ring with a name strongly inspired by the mountain and a delicate accessory like a dragonfly. Sassplà, on the other hand, is the name of the ring, inspired by Sassopiatto, a mountain located in Val Gardena, an area close to the heart of the designers

The jewel represents the climb to reach uncontaminated places on the mountain, where two small, brilliant lakes are reflected at the summit, interpreted by an amethyst and a peridot with a square cut. The earcuff, on the other hand, uses blue topaz and has been named Libelle, dragonfly in German, a delicate insect that Eugenia Landini and Maria Vittoria Velardi imagined landing on an ear. The jewels are offered in two versions in 9 or 18 carat gold.

