The exhibition Preziosa Young returns to Padua. It is an exhibition-competition curated by the Florentine school Lao Le Arti Orafe. The exhibition is an event that follows Preziosa | Florence Jewellery Week and aims to introduce new generations of artisans, designers and artists of the jewel. But with a focus on avant-garde proposals, intercepting and anticipating current and future trends in research jewelry.

The competition is open to young professionals in the sector from all over the world and under 35 years of age, who can win the opportunity to promote their work through a traveling exhibition. This year the founder and director of Lao, Giò Carbone, the art historian Alice Rendon and the jewelry historian Maria Laura La Mantia have chosen three winners: the Chinese Xinyi Chen, the American Maria Camera-Smith and the Palestinian Hasan Kurd.

Inauguration: Friday 18 October from 17:30Open to the public until Sunday 10 November with the following hoursTuesday-Sunday 9:30-19:00 | Monday closedOratorio di San Rocco – Via Santa Lucia, 59, 35139, Padova