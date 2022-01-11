









The complex geometry of the collections by Oblik Atelier of Mia Hebib, born in Bosnia, but designer in New York.

Maybe life’s experiences also affect the formal aspect of creation. Opinions are different. But, perhaps, some reflection of the story of Mia Hebib shines in its jewelry design. The story is this: Mia Hebib was born in Bosnia, a land emerged from a long and bloody conflict. She then moved in neighboring Croatia, where she studied jewelery at the School of Applied Arts and Design in Zagreb.



In 1996, she moved to the United States and received a Bachelor of Fine Art of metals and jewels from the Savannah College of Art and Design in 2001. The professional career, however, began in New York, in 2001 and in 2007 he founded Atelier Oblik. In a nutshell, a story that has many periods. And maybe that’s why her jewelry, at least a part, has a pleasantly complicated design. Knots, metal evolution, curves that intersect, resemble the long process of Mia. They are cheerful sculptures, which seem allude, however, to a complex search, a thorough work on form, on the spaces, volumes. It can please both lovers of the classic jewel for those seeking new formal solutions.