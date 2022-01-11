









The jewels of Miseno, from Naples to the USA with a bit of incorporated mythology.

Miseno is a fraction of the municipality of Bacoli, near Naples. The name of the small town derives from the Latin sinus militum. Virgilio remembers the Miseno trombettiere of Enea, which according to legend was buried in that area after having challenged Tritone: in fact Capo Miseno with its flat top recalls the shape of an ancient mound. The Neapolitan Antonio Cardamuro was inspired by that legend in the choice of his brand, which is called Miseno, in fact.



After working for Maison such as Buccellati, Bulgari and Bedat, the designer decided to propose a brand on the international markets, in particular the American one, that was a tribute to its origins and Mediterranean Italianness. Among the latest productions at Misano are collections made in white, yellow or 18-carat gold, with stones such as amethyst, blue topaz citrine, blue sapphires and diamonds. Rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants are often inspired by the warmth of the Neapolitan sun. The style is very rich and a bit elaborate, as often liked by those with many dollars, but without forgetting the Neapolitan roots, when using coral and turquoise.