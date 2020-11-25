In Old England with Charles Green











The British style of Charles Green, founded in 1824 in Birmingham

Let’s say the truth: the dear, old England continues to have its charm, whether you agree with Brexit or not. Stories like Charles Green, manufacturing jewellers in Birmingham, appear to have come out of a book by Ken Follett. The foundation of the jewelery company, tells the story of the company, dates back to the year that Beethoven wrote his Ninth Symphony, George IV was King of England, Charles X of France and in the United States was President James Monroe.



In 1824, therefore, Charles Green founded the jewelery company that still has its name today. And, perhaps even more remarkable, the company has been in the hands of the Green family from six generations. Also today, in fact, the president is a descendant of the founder, Tom Green. With this premise one can expect a style with fireplace and tea at five in the afternoon. But it is only partially true. Charles Green loves traditions, like most of His Majesty's citizens. But it does not disdain the new technologies, like CAD design (modeling software), with which to design rings like that with a curious medieval castle form. Charles Green works mostly on order, on behalf of third parties, but does not deny making jewelery pieces with his signature. With understatement, in perfect British style. Rudy Serra






















