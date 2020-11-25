Attention: Corsairs in jewelry











Pirates break into the jewelry store. But instead of stealing precious rings, necklaces and bracelets, they showcase their designer creations. Corsari Jewels plays on the name to make it clear that it is something unconventional. Corsairs (corsari in Italian) were pirates authorized by their state (Great Britain, France, Spain and, to a lesser extent, Italy) to attack the fleet of an enemy state and plunder their ships to bring back riches and treasures. Corsari Jewels, on the other hand, limits itself to offering bijoux with an original design, made of colored resin.



The brand is an emanation of Corsi Design, a Lombard company founded in 2003 by Andrea Corsi. The entrepreneur, however, defines himself rather as a craftsman who has collaborated with great names in Italian design, such as Enzo Mari, Gaetano Pesce and Alessandro Mendini. With resin, Corsi Design creates objects characterized by an artisan virtuosity in the processing of plastic material. So much so that Corsari Jewels was born from a spin off of the company. The latest creation of the brand is the LouLou collection, which is characterized by the use of the colors of the Italian flag: white, red and green. Each piece is made to order: Corsari Jewels also warns that all pieces are handmade and will not be exactly the same as the catalog images.





















