X Jewellery, simple and custom made











The Danish Jewellery's modular jewelery: bronze, silver but also special rubber ♦ ︎

You can wonder if William Shakespeare would write again Hamlet again, describing Denmark as a country of intrigues. Maybe not. Because Denmark, as well as being one of the countries with the highest rate of well-being, is also the homeland of the beautiful and the simple. In a word, Nordic design. But not only: it is also the country with the largest number of specialized modular jewelery companies. One of the latest arrivals, but also one of the most vibrant, is X Jewellery, arrived on the bijoux market from 2013. It offers affordable, silver, bronze and rubber jewelery and, in fact, has married the interchangeable concept: who buy an X Jewelery bracelet can create, modify, and rearrange the individual links (the elements that make up the jewelery) at will.



The company also points out that, unlike many of the modular bracelets that are on the market, the X Jewellery range is based on the classic chain. That is, you do not buy a bracelet already made and add pendants, but make up everything. In this way you can tailor the jewelry at any time or transform them from one day to the next. MdB



















