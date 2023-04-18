Which earrings to choose when going out for an evening event? It’s a question women often ask themselves when the critical moment arrives: after having painstakingly chosen the dress and accessories, it’s the turn of the jewels. And, in particular, earrings, which must match the dress, but also the shape of the face. For this aspect read: How to choose earrings.



In addition to identifying the size and shape of earrings that best match your face, you need to focus on the type of event or occasion you are attending. In general, earrings worn at night tend to be more formal and sophisticated than earrings worn during the day. Here are some types of earrings you might consider for an elegant night out:Drop earrings are very elegant and can be made in a variety of materials such as pearls, diamonds, silver or gold. Of course, there are also drop earrings in plain metal and synthetic stones, such as cubic zirconia. This type of jewel is a classic, which easily matches the choice of dress and can be the simplest idea when you don’t know exactly if the evening will be super elegant and formal, or normal routine.Drop earrings are perfect for strapless dresses or V-necks. They are therefore a choice that can be easily related to the type of dress worn. Again, they can be made in different materials and colors. Dangling earrings are usually even more visible: they therefore require careful evaluation in the choice of color and size. For a very formal evening or a ceremony, it is better to opt for pendant earrings that are not too large. For an evening at the disco or a party with friends, larger and more lively pendant earrings are also fine.Hoop earrings are a jewelery classic and complement many styles of clothing. You can a pair of shiny or gold metal earrings for a sophisticated look. However, hoop earrings can also be a trap: in this case, the size matters a lot in relation to the shape of the face and the dress. Very large hoop earrings, from the Seventies, they are not recommended for ceremonies and intimate evenings. Better to opt for a size that does not exceed the circumference of a coin.Earrings with precious stones, such as diamonds, sapphires or rubies, are perfect for formal events such as weddings, gala parties or important corporate events. It is a choice that wants to underline your role, a social status or, often, a good choice (at least from an economic point of view) of the partner. Not to be worn for evenings with friends, informal occasions, a disco or a simple birthday celebration: they would be excessive.

5. Pearl earrings. Pearl earrings are an excellent solution for any kind of occasion. They are perhaps less suitable for very lively evenings at the disco or parties where color prevails, such as Carnival or Halloween. For all other occasions, a pair of pearl earrings will always do. Moreover, they match any outfit, even sporty.